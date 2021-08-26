Is Queen Elizabeth II broke?

The British royal family is once opening one of their properties to the public for a minimal price.

Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park has hosted the Festival of British Eventing since 1983.

However, the event has been canceled for the past two years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they are set to open it up next year with fans eager to catch a glimpse of Princess Royal's private residence finally.

According to reports, the tickets for the 2022 Festival of British Eventing are still not on sale as of writing, but the public will be able to purchase them once they are.

2022 Festival of British Eventing

According to the event's official website, the Festival of British Eventing will cover three disciplines of horse eventing such as dressage, showjumping, and cross country.

"Each of the three disciplines is designed to test the horses' ability - dressage shows how trainable the horse is and its basic paces in walk, trot, and canter.

Princess Anne's home is near Stroud in Gloucestershire, UK. The house was given to her by her mother in 1976.

Gatcombe Park covers 730 acres, with the 200 acres being the woodland.

Fans will also catch a glimpse of their favorite royals, including Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

It is currently unknown if the prices for the tickets remain the same or if they will increase it.

READ ALSO: Netflix 'Diana: The Musical' Slammed by Royal Fans For Treating It Like a 'Freak Show,' Exploiting Late Princess

Queen Elizabeth II's $44 Million Shortfall

News of the royals opening their gates to the public comes after last year's report from Forbes that the British royals are facing a $44 million shortfall because the cost of the pandemic took a toll on their spending.

Royal landmarks such as Windsor Castle had a further significant reduction in income because of the several lockdowns in the UK.

However, the royals made it clear that they will not be asking the public for extra funding, despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

What Is Queen Elizabeth II's Net Worth?

Queen Elizabeth II is the 12th wealthiest royal globally, with a net worth of $530 million, followed by her son, Prince Charles, who has a net worth of $420 million.

Most of their incomes come from properties, jewelry, and other assets.

Meanwhile, the richest royal in the world is Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, who is worth $43 billion, followed by Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who has a net worth of $28 billion.

READ MORE: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Newest Plans Work?