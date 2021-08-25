Netflix recently announced "Diana: The Musical," which will debut on the streaming platform before opening Broadway.

In a tweet posted on Aug. 23, it promises to bring royal fans "face to face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures, Princess Diana."

The show was supposed to hit the Broadway stage back in Mar. 2020, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it is due to debut live on Nov. 2021, a few weeks after the release of its filmed theater performance on Netflix.

The musical's official website also described the upcoming show, "A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her beauty and vulnerability."

"This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known."

NetflixFilm shared the news on Twitter. Some fans were excited and interested in the upcoming musical.

"Definitely watching this one," a social media user said.

But a few royal fans responded to the news, and they were less than impressed with the decision to portray the late Princess of Wales again and is set to be interpreted in the musical by Jeanna De Waal.

A Twitter user commented on the post, "She's officially up there with Anastasia and Sissi. Treated like a freak show rather than a real person."

Another Twitter user said, "Stop profiting off a dead woman. Let her rest in peace for goodness sake."

"Her life wasn't some fun little fairytale musical. We don't want or need this," a third person commented.

However, one Twitter user commented how Netflix and Broadway should stop tarnishing her name because her son, Prince Harry, is already "trashing her memory."

READ ALSO: Matthew Perry Planning A Shocking Makeover After Being Criticized in 'Friends' Reunion?

Meanwhile, these aren't the only Princess Diana-related entertainment that is set to be released.

This fall, Kristen Stewart will play the late princess in the movie "Spencer" which is reportedly going to focus on Princess Diana's weekend at Sandringham in 1991 - the same time she was thinking about leaving her husband, Prince Charles.

Additionally, Netflix's "The Crown" is also expected for season five to be released this year. The upcoming season will reportedly focus heavily on Lady Diana and the events in the 1990s.

Elizabeth Debick iis going to play Prince William, and Prince Harry's mom on the hit Netflix show.

READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman's Widow Fighting to Get Funeral Reimbursement From Court -- Whopping Costs Revealed