Former "Dancing With The Stars" co-host and veteran sportscaster Erin Andrews opened up regarding her in vitro fertilization journey, which she privately started since she was 35.

The now 43-year-old TV personality wrote a new personal essay on Bulletin where she admitted that she's undergoing a seventh round of in vitro fertilization, per People. After years of going through the process, Andrews even realized that the process was "time-consuming and emotionally draining."

"I am not keeping it a secret anymore," the 43-year-old wrote in a personal essay on Facebook Bulletin. She also vowed to be "vocal and honest about this."



Andrews At 45 And In IVF

Andrews wrote, "I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me," in the said post. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it." She successfully underwent surgery after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, according to USA Today.

The lead sideline reporter for Fox Sports said she was "stressed" as she juggled her fertility appointments ahead of next month's NFL kickoff, "When this happens, it really makes you question: is it the future of my family or is it my job?

"I work in an industry where I think women feel the need to keep things like this quiet," she wrote. "I decided that this time around, I would be open with my show producers."

Her statement also revealed that she was thankful that she could open up with the producers and encouraged her to be open about her situation. "It's not like I'm leaving to go take a hot yoga class, I'm trying to have a baby. I am not ashamed," she also mentioned.

In June 2017, Erin Andrews married former NHL hockey player Jarret Stoll.

Open IVF Talks With Andrews

Andrews also mentioned people who go silent with their IVF because it can "feel like we're a failure as females or to our partners," if the treatment didn't go well. "The entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body."

But "something hit me" during the seventh round, Andrews said. "Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives?

"It's a team that no one wants to be a part of. We're all going through this and having a tough time. It can be so isolating, but in reality, we are all there together," the reporter added. "Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love."



Andrews even gave Tom Brady a special mention, as he can win his seventh Super Bowl at age 43. Then, in that case, she can also continue her journey and become a parent anytime soon. "Everyone said his arm was dead," she added. "Everyone said he couldn't be on a new team and win a championship, and look what happened! Anything is possible, why not us?"

