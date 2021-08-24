Marvel fans anticipating the official trailer for "SpiderMan: No Way Home" rejoiced as they released the clip on Monday following its leak last weekend.

Tom Rothman, Sony Motion Pictures Group CEO, introduced the trailer with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch's remarks. After nearly a year of speculation, the trailer confirmed the multiverse plot of "No Way Home."

According to Variety, this film will bring Holland together with villains from the previous Spiderman franchise. These actors were Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius from "Spider-Man 2," and Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

BREAKING: The #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer showcases the return of members of the formed Sinister Six - Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. pic.twitter.com/1lSAOxkPWr — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 24, 2021

'Spiderman: No Way Home' Coming Soon

Peter Parker's true identity was exposed from the latest "Spider-Man's" cinematic universe over the film's final moments. Now confronting exposure and serious consequences, high school student Parker's life has been spun into chaos.

Seeking a supernatural solution, Parker turns to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, where he was looking for a spell that will undo the big reveal and set things as they were.

Zendaya will still be starring in "Spiderman: No Way Home" as she reprises her role as MJ.

Jacob Batalon will also be present with Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong, and Jon Favreau. And, of course, Jon Watts will still be the director for his third installment in the Holland series.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth Olsen Spoils' Doctor Strange' Movie, 'Without 'WandaVision' It Wouldn't Make Sense'

Hooray For Marvel Fans

According to CNN, the Spiderman franchise, which Sony and Disney's Marvel Studios currently share, is one of the most popular brands in box office history. The film notched more than $6.3 billion at the global box office, according to Comscore.

That includes the last two Sony/Disney films: 2017's "Spiderman: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spiderman: Far From Home," earning $880 million and $1.1 billion worldwide, respectively.

The character, in many ways, helped create the blockbuster comic book era Hollywood is currently experiencing. 2002's "Spider-Man," which starred Tobey Maguire as the hero, shattered box office records at the time before going on to make more than $800 million globally. That film spawned two sequels before Sony replaced Maguire with Andrew Garfield in 2012.

As reported by this article, "Spiderman: No Way Home" is set for release on December 17, 2021. This film will become the fourth movie released in 2021 after Marvels halt their projects for a year.

Watch the trailer here:



READ MORE: Stephen Dorff Gets Instant Karma After Calling' Black Widow' Movie a 'Garbage'