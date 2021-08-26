Is it possible that after all the incredible interviews and the media reports of a long-standing feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the two could have already patched things up? Is it possible that behind all the insider reports and royal experts' analyses, the two women are actually friends and paving the way for their husbands to reconcile?

Is there even a Prince Harry and Prince William feud going on?

According to US Weekly, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are very much in each others' lives - despite them living oceans' apart and regardless of how negatively the media wants to paint their relationship. The news outlet said that the unending rumors about anger and tensions between Sussexes and Cambridges are not really true in real life.While it is possible that Prince William and Prince Harry have their issues with each other, their respective wives allegedly do not. So much so that they are even face-timing each other whenever they have the chance to.

Royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly that he would describe the relationship between the two girls as even being "very close," contrary to all that have been reported. He did not say all the media accounts of a rift between the two girls, or their respective families as mere hoaxes though. Instead, he said that whenever conflicts arise, these occasions only reflect how sometimes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle see things way differently from Kate and Prince William, and vice versa. He also did not say the supposed feud between the two ladies is just for show.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death: Autopsy Completed, But Truth Behind Untimely Passing Might Take Weeks - Why?

"I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime," Peace said. "They're very close with one another." He even said Kate makes dinner and William sits down with some tea and the four would just catch up with each other casually, the way normal relatives would.

He added that whatever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to do in the United States - controversial interviews, projects, and memoirs, they all do not talk about when they interact with each other. This means that even if they do have causes to be pissed with each other, they don't let them hate one another.

"Their lens on the world is highly individualized," Pearce said of Harry and Meghan. "And what's remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different."

They ignore as much as possible alll the stress-inducing news, such as Harry's upcoming memoir, the insider says.

"It's not that William, and William and Kate, leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone," Pearce added. "But ... they just simply position it there because after all, it's not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible."

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Slammed for Spoiling Daughter Stormi Again For 'Tone Deaf' Surprise