A coroner ruled Lisa Shaw's cause of death months after her untimely passing.

In May, Shaw shocked the viewers after news about her admission at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary surfaced. At that time, she was being treated for blood clots and bleeding, causing her to stay in the facility's intensive care unit.

Initially, she complained about headaches and only found out she had a hemorrhage in her brain after seeing a doctor.

While the symptoms were initially said to be unrelated to COVID-19 vaccines, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks ruled that Shaw died due to complications, per Mirror UK. For what it's worth, the presenter reportedly received her first dose of the vaccine three weeks before her death.

The coroner said that Shaw was fit and well until she received the vaccine and caused thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

According to National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the rare blood disorder causes blood clots to form in small blood vessels in a patient's body and organs, including the brain.

Lisa Shaw's Health Deteriorated

Her doctor, Dr. John Holmes, disclosed that she complained about "severe headache shooting and stabbing" across her forehead and behind her eyes. After doing a series of tests, he referred her to the neurology specialist unit of the infirmary.

Meanwhile, Dr. Christopher Johnson said that the presenter was conscious for several days and received treatment for the clots with drugs.

Although her body responded well to the medicines, Shaw's headaches worsened on the evening of May 16, and started to have difficulty speaking. Scans were immediately performed and revealed that part of her skull was removed to relieve the pressure inside her head.

Despite that, her condition continued to worsen. She underwent more surgery and treatment but lost the battle on May 21.

Per BBC, Dr. Johnson would not change the treatments given to Shaw as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence released the exact guidelines on treating patients like the presenter.

"Lisa got all the treatments that were recommended in the order they were recommended," he said. "If we had the same presentation tomorrow we would do the same thing."

Following the hearing, her family shared a statement to honor her as wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Meanwhile, the chief safety officer of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory agency, Dr. Alison Cave, said that they would review the verdict.

Cave insisted that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca, outweigh the potential risks.

