"A Quiet Place: Part II" was a box office hit when released in theatres earlier this year. The cliffhanger ending had fans asking several questions on what would happen to the Abbott family next. But it seems like a third sequel will not happen anytime soon.

According to Screen Rant, Millicent Simmonds, who plays Regan, reveals that she doesn't know whether another movie will be produced next year or in the future.

Speaking to Metro U.K., the young actress mentioned that she doesn't know if the film franchise would cast her and the original stars again or the trajectory and focus would be on another family.

"We don't know whether it'll still be in the same time, or if it'll be in the future, or the past. It's something I'm very curious about myself so I look forward to that." She added.

At the time of this writing, John Krasinski, the director of the film and plays the protagonist Lee Abbott, has not announced whether a third film will be coming soon. However, the cliff-hanging ending of part two is a strong indicator that it's possible.

Millicent Simmonds Scared To Take John Krasinski's Offer

Per Us Weekly, Krasinski reached out to her and told her that she would be the "main character" and the "heroine." However, she's hesitant at first as she doesn't know if she could portray the role accurately.

Her decision ultimately changed when she realized that many people have been pushing her to try acting, and Krasinski's confidence boosted her to take the role.

"I felt more excited to make this be a successful film for not only John, but for myself as well. And I was so excited to see that there was going to be more stunts in the second." Millicent said. (via the outlet mentioned above.

'A Quiet Place Part II' Earned a Massive Box Office Success

In early reports, the film became a box office hit after it earned a whopping $4.8 million from 3,000 movie houses before Memorial Weekend.

Per Variety, the film has already surpassed $100 million in U.S. ticket sales, making it the first movie in history to earn that amount in the middle of a pandemic.

The film was also uploaded to several streaming services 45 days after being released for other audiences to watch it.

