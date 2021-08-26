Good news for Zoe Kravitz! The actress is officially single as her divorce from Karl Glusman has been finalized in a New York court earlier this week after 18 months of marriage.

According to Page Six, Kravitz initially filed for divorce late last year after they tied the knot in June 2019 at her father's home in Paris, France.

The reason behind their separation was not publicized, but the actress appears to wipe images of her wedding wearing a dress from her pal, Alexander Wang.

Kravitz also threw a cryptic meme amidst their divorce as she shared a photo of a drag queen putting away a bag of trash into a dumpster with the caption, "mood."

The bag was also labeled, "People, places, and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

Zoe Kravitz Moves On Quickly

Zoe Kravitz seems to have moved on in an instant as her rumored romance with Channing Tatum continues to flourish.

As her divorce from Glusman was finalized earlier this week, Tatum appears to congratulate her rumored girlfriend as she was photographed holding two bouquets of pink flowers.

The two were spotted walking out of a grocery store with a cart full of essential goods like toilet paper and food containers.

Last week, they were seen packing their bags and appeared to be going somewhere. The rumored lovers hopped in a gray car, and the actor is the one driving the vehicle.

Reports suggest that they may be embarking on a travel journey, but neither of them shared anything on social media.

Their first sighting caused a social media frenzy as thousands of tweets about the pair were shared online. Tatum can be seen riding a black BMX as the actress casually walked beside him in East Village, New York City.

Channing Tatum's Ex Jenna Dewan Speaks Out

According to E! News, as reported by Elle, sources close to Channing Tatum's ex Jenna Dewan reveals that she is not bothered by the actor's newly-found romance as she "doesn't get involved" in who he currently dates.

Despite being separated, Dewan doesn't wish any ill will to Tatum as she hopes that he is "healthy and happy," and she only wants the best for him.

Dewan and the actor are co-parenting their 8-year-old daughter named Everly. Tatum's ex is currently engaged to Steve Kazee.

The former pair announced their breakup after being married for nine years. Sources reveal that "they fell out of love."

