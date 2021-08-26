Jay Cutler's divorce with "The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari seemed to have deeply affected him more than he expected.

The former NFL star reportedly had a hard time dating after finalizing his separation from his ex-wife Kristin. According to TMZ, Culter is rediscovering the dating world and finds that it's a "whole different ballgame" than what he was used to.

On his "Uncut With Jay Cutler" podcast, the newly single Jay confessed that "meeting people is hard." He continued to explain why he finds dating difficult, "I think finding out what people really, really want from you, I think that's probably the issue."

At his current stage in life, Cutler finds himself prioritizing his children rather than his romantic life.

Love Is A Game

Jay recognizes the difference between dating with kids and dating without them and how evolved the dating game has become.

The athlete shares that dating "isn't just purely shellfish play" for him but something to be taken seriously. "There's a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world," said Culter.

He then brings up modern dating techniques such as dating apps and social media as a tool to court women. A culture-shocked Jay was amazed by it all, saying, "You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

The pro-football player obviously lost his touch in dating as he was married to Cavallari for seven years.

READ ALSO: Allyssa Brooke's Teenage Son Suffers Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack in School [DETAILS]

The 7 Years Curse

Jay Culter began dating the former reality TV star in 2010, he proposed to her in 2011, and the two had gotten married in 2013. After seven years of marital life, Kristin Cavallari filed a divorce, and the two finalized their split in April 2020.

Page Six reported that the couple co-parent three children together- Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, who are 9, 7, and 5-year-olds, respectively.



Jay has been linked to multiple high-profile women after his divorce, but none were officially confirmed.

Among these women was Fox Nation's host Tomi Lahren who was rumored to have been dating Cutler.

A more recent one is Madison LeCroy from "Southern Charm," who had contacted the former quarterback before their texts had been leaked. Meanwhile, Kristin denied rumors about her and "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover but entertained a fling with comedian Jeff Dye.

READ MORE: Psych Grad Model Labelled 'Alien Face' After Fillers Vows 'Never to Stop' Getting Surgery [PHOTOS]