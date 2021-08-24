A Ukrainian model and influencer, Anastasia Pokreshchuk, described herself as a "beautiful monster" in "This Morning," showing her shocking face after undergoing fillers.

In a report by The Sun, the 32-year-old said in the show that she never liked her face before she had them fixed. She also mentioned that she looked like a hamster and later on admitted that she wanted them higher.

The model also stated that she had completed Botox, fillers in the cheek, lips, and chin. The psychology graduate from Kyiv said that she was "never inspired" by celebrities to turn to surgery and even vowed that she would "never stop" going under the knife.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk On 'This Morning'

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on "This Morning" talked with Anastasia Pokreshchuk. And through the interview, the influencer said, "I understand this is extraordinary, but I am happy with this look," which left the hosts' mouths open.

As the model appeared on the show, some viewers bashed her on Twitter. "Really using the word *model* loosely. Alien would have been more fitting," one user tweeted.

"Honestly, I've seen some very popular businesses that offer these treatments put ads on their social media of women with jaw fillers and cheek fillers that make their faces so angular, they look like The Mask!" another added.

Model Agrees To More Fillers?

In a report back in May, Anastasia claimed herself to have the "world's biggest cheeks." And she also revealed that she wants to have more plastic surgery to enhance her breasts and perky posterior.

The model has already spent more than roughly $2,100 on administering her face injections.

Anastasia injected herself with hyaluronic fillers following the instruction of a doctor's online tutorial and admitted that while it "can be dangerous," but still, she will never stop.

An aesthetic doctor, Dr. Steven Harris, explained that he would never do fillers to that extent. "Looking at her objectively from a professional point of view she does appear to be overtreated," he even added.

"We have a built-in mechanism and we become immediately aware when someone is overtreated. The look becomes exaggerated or distorted or outside the normal for the individual."

