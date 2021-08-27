Aaron Rodgers feels betrayed by "Jeopardy!"

An insider told OK! magazine that the Green Bay Packers superstar is extremely upset for missing out on the chance to become the next permanent host of "Jeopardy!"

Recently, it was announced that the show's executive producer Mike Richards would be hosting, with Mayim Bialik to host spin-off episodes.

Per the insider, Rodgers "can't help but feel the game was rigged."

The professional football player reportedly went all out just to land the once-in-a-lifetime gig following its original host Alex Trebek's death in November.

But after learning that Richards and Bialik won the slot, "he was hopping mad."

"He was told all along that he had a real chance, but now it's apparent they were never going to hire him."

The 37-year-old quarterback reportedly poured his heart and soul into preparing for his two-week guest-hosting stint and audition - where he also got great reviews from the show's fans.

However, now, Aaron Rodgers thinks that he was only hired for the ratings.

The insider said, "He's convinced it was nothing but a ratings grab."

But now that Mike Richards is out, does this mean Aaron Rodgers now has a chance to be the host of the show?

The executive producer stepped down following significant backlash for his discriminatory comments and harassment allegations.

But as reported by TMZ, LeVar Burton, another fan favorite, and the rest of the guest hosts apart from Bialik and Richards, didn't even stand a chance in getting the coveted gig.

Production sources told the outlet that Sony Studios bosses loved Burton, but they didn't think he was the right person to host the quiz show and all the other guest hosts.

But will they have a change of heart now? Mayim Bialik is also about to be in hot water after some of her past comments on vaccination and other things are also making their rounds online.

READ ALSO:'Jeopardy!' Execs Want Mayim Bialik To Be Full-Time Host, But Do The Fans Want Her?

Aaron Rodgers Talks About 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Gig

In an interview on SiriusXM, Aaron Rodgers, engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, called the experience "so much fun" the same day Richards was stepping down.

The footballer said, "I definitely wanted it, you know, was interested in finding a way to make it work with my schedule and with their schedule and filming."

When asked what he would do if he were offered the job, Rodgers replied, "I definitely would have [taken it]. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule yeah, for sure."

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy' Guest Host LeVar Burton Was Never Considered For the Permanent Host Position