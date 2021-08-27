Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will face legal actions once they name the racist royal family member who commented on their son Archie's skin.

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a sensational claim that a senior member of the British royal family commented about the possible skin of their baby.

However, during that interview, they didn't name the said royal nor given any details identifying who it was.

But in the updated edition of their book, the unofficial biography of the couple, it has been alleged that they did consider sharing which royal said it in their bombshell Oprah interview.

But in a later appearance, Oprah later told CBS "This Morning" that she privately spoke to the couple and confirmed that it wasn't Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip that asked the racist questions.

In a leaked epilogue of "Finding Freedom," the Daily Mail mentioned that the couple did want to reveal who said it.

Still, Meghan reportedly decided against it because it would be "very damaging" to the person involved.

But now, Mail+ is saying that Mark Stephens, a legal expert who represented James Hewitt when it was alleged he had an affair with Princess Diana, said that the royal could've sued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for libel and breach of privacy.

He also noted, "First of all, the exact words that were said would have to be identified, and the context they were made in. Was it racist or was it just an inquiry?"

Stephens went on to say, "The words may have had a racist overtone but were they intended in that way?"

The lawyer further said that if it were a private conversation between two people where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy and the contents of the convo wouldn't be shared, then it would be a strong possibility for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be sued.

Additionally, it's also likely that the Royal Family will step up on dealing with the royal renegades.

The 36-year-old royal and his 40-year-old former actress wife have repeatedly said through their reps that the book "Finding Freedom" is not authorized, and they haven't spoken to the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

However, other parties think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are close to the two.

The updated version of their biography will be published next week, and it is expected that several more accusations and revelations will rock the British royal family.

