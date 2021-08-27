Tyra Banks made the unfortunate mistake of announcing the wrong bottom two on a live broadcast of Dancing With the Stars last year, and the host is now clarifying things. Apparently, she said she is not to blame for it. But who is?

During a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association, the 47-year-old admitted that while she uttered the lines, the blunder wasn't entirely her fault.

This means, to pin it all on her is kind of unfair. 'I think what did happen last year, I was blamed for it, and it wasn't me,' she said. "And I think that's very important to say."

Her sentiments are naturally understandable given the backlash she experienced. The mishap after all, was not a small one. Last season, things became awkward when Tyra accidentally labeled candidate Monica Aldama as'safe' while voting during a live program, only to discover she was actually in the bottom two.

"People see my face, they don't know there are things in my ears, and there are directors and things, people saying stuff to me," Tyra explained. "But, the world sees me."

It's not clear whether she got the approval of the showrunners to clear the air, but she went ahead and give a full tirade, anyway. "'They don't understand that there's a whole thing going on, and so I take the darts and have chosen to be talent in the entertainment industry, and that's who the world sees," she added.

She then said the blame should be on the entire operations happening behind the scenes. "So the world is angry at the talent. But there's a whole control room, and things happening, and craziness going on that I'm fed certain things, say certain things that I'm told," she said.

Realizing though that she might come off as sour-graping and remembering her own words, Banks makes it appear that all in all, she's fine with shouldering some blame - for the team.

"But it is what it is. We're a team," she said. "And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them and will continue to take them. Our team will make mistakes. They see my face and that's what's gets written up, and that's the choice that I've made to be on television," she added.

While many are wondering why she has taken this long to clear things, it must be recalled that the mishap certainly has placed a blight on her career.

The mess went down during Tyra's first season as solo host of the celebrity dancing competition after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and can certainly ruin her reputation as a bankable host.

