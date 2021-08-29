Lizzo is back again at the top as her latest single, "Rumors" feat. Cardi B. is currently the top rap track in the country - and she shares a lot of stories behind the new banger, in an interview with Audacy.

Talking with Big Tigger and Ms. Basketball, Lizzo's recent Audacy interview clarifies her current music, including hints on an upcoming album and her collaboration with Cardi B. The "Truth Hurts" artist admitted that she has been a Cardi B fan even before the "WAP" singer went huge. "From when she was just being funny on Instagram to Gangsta B**** Music volumes 1-1000," she joked. Lizzo even added that whenever they see each other, there's nothing but love and the talk of collaboration.

Furthermore, Lizzo told Big Tigger and Ms. Basketball how Cardi B was one of the people who kept on lifting her spirits up during her hard times. Doing her best Cardi B impression, she relayed the Bronx native's message to her that "...your revenge is on the charts," she began. "You just keep making your music and shut the haters up." She was in good hands with Cardi, giving her more reasons to collaborate with her and create "Rumors."

The Audacy hosts then asked about Lizzo's recent emotional breakdown on Instagram. As negative comments started pouring into her stream a few weeks back, she can't help but break down in front of the camera. She explains that while these comments mostly don't affect her, this was a different case. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I'm more sensitive and it gets to me," the 33-year-old explained in her IG live.

Lizzo said in her recent interview that was happened was because of a "combination of different things," which included transitioning from quarantine into work. The overload that came with the shift exhausted her and "lessened her patience with people and bulls***."

As expected, one of the allies who came rushing into her defense shortly after the sad episode was none other than Cardi B, who blasted haters on her Twitter account. "When you stand up for yourself they claim you problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this," the "Bodak Yellow" artist wrote. She stressed that regardless whether one is "skinny, big, plastic," people will always pin their insecurities on others. "Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table," Cardi concluded

