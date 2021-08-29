The 'Our Idiot Brother' Actor Matthew Mindler is dead. He passed away at just 19.

Ge was reported missing late Wednesday, August 25. However, amidst all the hope that he would be found sae and sound, the former child actor was tragically confirmed to be already deceased when discovered by the local police on the morning of Saturday, August 28.

The missing teen was last seen leaving his college residence hall. It was confirmed that throughout the day, he attended all of his classes and then went home at around 8pm. He was even spotted walking towards a parking lot wearing a simple white hoodie, pants, and black and white shoes. He looked like any normal student as he carried his black backpack.

As was reported by Radar Online on August 27, Millersville U was quite cooperative when Mindler was deemed missing. The school was quick to get the word out that the student had disappeared and promptly filed a missing person report with police when most of his friends, family and the school cannot get a hold of him. Several photos of the child actor was placed on the school's official Twitter to raise awareness and invite help to find him.

Mindler is best known as the cute child actor that starred alongside "Ant Man's" Paul Rudd in "Our Idiot Brother," which is a 2011 comedy movie. The movie also cast actresses Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks.

This tragedy happed at a time when Mindler has a lot to look forward to in the coming days, months and years.

The former actor had only started his Freshman year at the university,and could be assumed to be wanting a regular student's life. He did not act for years before this date. He was not involved in any television and film for years now.

The last time he did some professional acting was in a 2016 TV movie, "Chad: An American Boy." His acting portfolio is quite thin, although he had the acting talent. he made some featured appearances in various shorts, and a small role in the soap opera As the World Turns in 2009.

There is currently no update from law enforcement on the cause of death, as the case is still under investigation. Since the whole thing started as a missing person case, the authorities are determined to find out if foul play is involved.

