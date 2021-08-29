Kanye West released his highly anticipated album "Donda," which was delayed so many times that people actually believed it won't be dropping. However, it did drop and reportedly contained songs that have some controversial lyrics. One of them is allegedly a song wherein he uttered some disparaging lines against his ex, Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday morning, the musician finally released his 27-track album, which was titled after his late mother. Hours before the drop, fans already knew that this is going to be Kanye's most controversial release yet.

Allegedly, there are some diss tracks included in this newest album, targeted at his enstranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Whether or not Kim knows this is unclear. it's also unclear if the lyrics were written despite Kim and Kanye allegedly reconciling. One of the said diss tracks, is entitled "Jail."

The lyrics of the song went, "Don't you curse at me on text, why you try to hit the flex?" "I hold up, like, What? I scroll, I scroll up like, Next, guess who's getting exed?"

The lyrics then went and further hinted that Kim Kardashian made the wrong decision to try and divorce him.

"You made a choice that's yo bad, single life ain't so bad."

In another track entitled, "Believe What I Say," the music genius appeared to call out his former partner for being ungrateful. "I ain't never question what you was askin' for," he ranted. "I gave you every single thing you was askin' for I don't understand how anybody could ask for more."

The artist allegedly released some texts that implied that the delays of the album were not his fault. The texts seemed to have implied the delays were caused by Da Baby's manager who refused to clear his talent's track. He screenshot a conversation he had with his manager Bu as proof.

"On another Note, DaBaby manager isn't clearing "Jail," so we won't be able to upload unless we take him off, what's your thoughts?" Bu wrote. Kanye then replied, "Why he won't clear jail." Fans can also read in the texts that Kanye said, "I'm not taking my brother off, he was the only person who said he would vote for me in public." News outlets claimed that this could be referring to his desire to run for the office.

In another screenshot of conversation he had with DaBaby, he wrote, "So the album is not coming out, did you know about this?" DaBaby reportedly replied, "Hell nah I aint know Ima hit em now."The chat continued with Kanye eventually writing, "Yo manager cap, they tried to stop you from coming in, the people next to you trying to destroy you but God gotta bigger plan," and the text ended with the other person replied, "A plan can't be stopped!!"

DaBaby's manager, Arnold Taylor, has already reacted to Yeezy's claim, calling it "cap."

"This is CAP, I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit," Taylor wrote alongside screenshots, one of which is what appears to be a convo between Kanye and DaBaby.

