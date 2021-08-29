Did Aaron Rodgers threaten to boycott "Jeopardy!" after the show chose a different game master?

After months of trying to find a permanent host, "Jeopardy!" initially announced that its executive producer Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik would succeed Alex Trebek. However, viewers disapproved of Richards' appearance that a damaging article was published to out his dark past.

For now, the game only has Bialik, the first woman to host the show permanently.

As Richards and Bialik outshined the previous guest hosts, a news outlet claimed Rodgers now feels mad after failing to get the permanent hosting role.

Aaron Rodgers Mad, Plans to Boycott "Jeopardy!"

According to The Globe, Rodgers is furious after losing his dream gig. The "snubbed NFL superstar" reportedly went all-out during his stint only to lose his chance instantly.

It added that seeing the "Big Bang Theory" actress overtake the role left him extremely sensitive. Per the source, no one ever poured their heart during the guest-hosting stint except for Rodgers.

"Aaron was told that he had a real chance at landing the job but now it's very onvious to him that they were never going to hire him," the source said. "He put his heart and soul into guest hosting and promoted it like crazy, so finding out that the offer was never real has been a huge blow."

The insider added that it made him more upset since the show is the athlete's all-time favorite. Because of what happened, Rodgers reportedly wants to boycott the show.

The same source alleged that his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, is also heartbroken over the news.

But Is It True?

The report surely looks believable to the viewers of the show. However, it failed to give more details or proof that Rodgers is extremely disappointed with the decision.

In fact, the athlete is currently busy with his career in NFL as he prepares for a new season with the Green Bay Packers. Although he told The Ringer that he wants the job, he never mentioned what he would feel if he fails to land the role.

On the other hand, Rodgers never announced his retirement in football if he would not make it to the stint. Like LeVar Burton, the show's decision will not affect the footballer in any way.

With that said, this kind of report should be taken with a grain of salt until the person in question speaks directly about it.

