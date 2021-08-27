Paul Rudd's former co-star Matthew Mindler has been declared missing from his college this week, police confirmed.

Mindler has been out of touch for days since Tuesday evening, and it prompted his university to tag him as a missing person.

The Millersville University's surveillance camera showed him going out of his room, wearing a white hoodie with black stripes, jeans, and a hat. It was the last time he was ever spotted before going missing.

According to Metro, the police received a report that a student was missing on Wednesday.

Where is Matthew Mindler?

On Instagram, Millersville University in Pennsylvania revealed that the 20-year-old Mindler has not returned to his college dorm yet. He also has not answered any calls since Tuesday night.

"Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021," the university wrote alongside a copy of his picture.

It detailed that the child star walked from the residence hall toward Centennial Dr. parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday. The university added that the student was still able to attend his Monday and Tuesday, classes. But after walking out that night, he never came up again.

It assured that the University Police is now in contact with Mindler's mother and campus staff to locate him as soon as possible.

Following the missing report by the University Police, it reportedly filed a missing adult report to the local police departments to conduct a widespread search.

The Millersville University then left its contact numbers, and email addressed where potential witnesses can send information that can lead the police to Mindler.

The young student famously played the role of the young Paul Rudd on "Our Idiot Brother" in 2011. He also appeared in several movies and flicks afterward, including 2013 "Frequency." However, he has not joined any gigs again since 2016.

Internet users, meanwhile, prayed for his safety and hope the authorities will find him well as soon as possible. However, others alleged that something terrible might have happened to Mindler already.

One said, "20 year olds don't go missing unless there's something nefarious involved."

"Next headline will be "Found dead from suspected overdose," then we will all learn about his long term substance abuse issues," another theorized.

Still, these should be taken with a grain of salt until the authorities write the official findings.

