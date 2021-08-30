Award-winning singer-songwriter Dani Kristina returns with another intimate experience in the new pop single titled "Habit."

With her passionate vocals, coupled with gentle synths, dynamic drum loops, and graceful backing vocals courtesy of Julijana Hajdinjak, Dani delivers the idea of falling out of love. More specifically, it deals with the decision and effort to break free from the cycle of pining over a lost love. "Habit" marks the third and final chapter in a narrative that began with "Gambler" released last June and "One Night Stand" released just last month.

Dani Kristina wrote the lyrics to "Habit," with mixing and track production by Grammy-nominated artist and frequent collaborator Trevor James Anderson. The latest pop anthem was also mastered by Andy Krehm and recorded at the Noble Street Studios in Toronto, Canada.

Her latest track release marks her unstoppable rise to stardom. Recently, her single "Gambler" was featured on the local radio show Big City Small World by CBC, which features the best and the latest in the Toronto music scene. The same hit has also garnered more than 12k streams across various channels in the two months since its release.

Habit," the latest single from singer-songwriter Dani Kristina is now available on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

About Dani Kristina

Shortly after the release of her debut EP "Aura," Dani Kristina has immediately raked in awards such as the Mississauga Music's Best New Solo Artist and the Best Pop Video of 2020 from Dropout Entertainment. Carving her own identity in the bustling Toronto music scene, she has stood out with her versatility - from pop anthems to emotional ballads, Dani has a bit of everything for everyone.

Listen to "Habit" below:

