Award-winning singer-songwriter Dani Kristina continues to showcase the range of her artistry with her latest track "One Night Stand," an emotional ballad with both intimacy and gravitas.

"It's about a risky romantic experience that was cut short by borders closing, which reflects on how things may have progressed if things were different," Dani explains in a statement. "It examines many 'what ifs' but as much as the song remains hopeful, it's actually telling a sad story of someone who really falls for another person, but never gets to explore it fully."

Dani Kristina co-wrote "One Night Stand" with her friend and guitarist Andrew Sporcic. The song was produced by Grammy-nominated, Juno-winning Trevor James Anderson at Noble Street Studios in Toronto, Canada. The collaboration resulted in a personal ballad piece that carefully combines elements of strings with synths and drums, and topped with Dani's expressive vocals. In the song, the young artist plays with the track's dynamics to build tension and release it at just the right spot in her storytelling.

The release of "One Night Stand" was accompanied by a music video featuring Dani Kristina in an almost conversational performance. Alone in a pristine-looking house, she delivers parts of the song in different areas in the building - creating a feel that emphasizes the longing and the regret that "One Night Stand" so vividly describes. As an all-around artist, Dani Kristina self-directed and even edited the video.

"One Night Stand" follows the more upbeat "Gambler," released last June 7. Her earlier release has garnered more than 12,000 streams from different platforms. The song, which talks about the risks of entering a relationship, has already made its way to CBC and UK Radio Wigham. Both "Gambler" and "One Night Stand," according to Dani's team, are parts of a larger story that remains to be told in full.

About Dani Kristina

The recipient of Mississauga Music's Best New Solo Artist and the Dropout Entertainment Best Pop Video 2020 award, Dani Kristina has immediately commanded the attention and affection of audiophiles with the release of her debut EP "Aura." Releasing tracks from different genres - from electrifying pop to heavy ballads - Dani Kristina is one of those artists who has a little bit of everything for every audience.

Evident through her catchy hooks and riveting bangers, Dani finds inspiration from fellow artists including Taylor Swift, Halsey, Lennon Stella, and more. Starting at an early age, she has written over 600 songs through her teenage years, in addition to her formal training as a vocalist and a classical pianist. With both classical and contemporary elements of music at her disposal, she now braves the industry with her own sound, one forged with confidence, maturity, and open-mindedness.

She grew up around Toronto, Ontario, in Canada. The bustling local music scene further added to her artistic diversity, resulting in a musical profile fans could easily identify as distinctly Dani. She frequently collaborates with Trevor James Anderson, TikTok superstar En Flique Creative (@katamogz), and other icons of the Toronto entertainment scene, Dani both steps forward and carries the community with her.

