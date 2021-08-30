Tony Dow sparked COVID-19 concerns after the former child star had been hospitalized.

On Thursday, Dow's wife, Lauren Khulkind, disclosed that Dow was rushed to the emergency room. She added that the actor had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

While pulmonary disease is one of the effects of COVID-19, the wife said that the 76-year-old was tested five times in the hospital and received negative results in return.

However, due to the shortage of hospital beds, he was admitted to the emergency room for 24 hours before being transferred to a regular room. This put the actor at higher risk of contracting the virus, especially its Delta variant.

Fortunately, the actor remains in good spirits that his doctors already said he could be discharged within a week.

"On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him," Khulkind went on.

Following the news, his loyal fans sent him well wishes and remembered his time during his "Leave It To Beaver" stint.

One fan said, "Connoisseurs of "the sitcom" will place Tony Dow alongside greats like Andy Griffith. Deserved an Emmy for every performance. Thank You, Tony. Please go home and feel better."

"I am praying that Tony Dow recovers real soon," another wrote.

Tony Dow's Hollywood Life Brought Back To Present

His recent hospitalization put a spotlight on his past journey as an actor.

The Hollywood-based star scored the role of Wally Cleaver in "Leave It To Beaver" despite having no experience in acting.

His career bloomed even more since then that he landed on more TV shows after that. Dow started appearing in more shows, including "The Greatest Show on Earth," "Never Too Young," "Dr. Kildare," and "My Three Sons."

He also appeared in five episodes of "Mr. Novak."

Dow needed to temporarily step away from the stardom to serve in the National Guard for three years from 1965 to 1968. After his service, he returned as a guest star in "Adam-12" "Square Pegs," "Knight Rider," "The Mod Squad," and "The Hardy Boys," among others.

Years after playing the role of Cleaver, he received the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award by the Young Artist Foundation in 1987.

Unfortunately, he dealt a loss this year as his former co-star, Ken Osmond, died in May due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

