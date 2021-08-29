Jake Gyllenhaal gets involved in a terrifying 911 call for the crime-thriller movie "The Guilty."

Gyllenhaal prepares to make his fans' hairs rise again by showing the dark story of his upcoming flick, "The Guilty."

On Netflix's official YouTube channel, it dropped the 47-second trailer of "The Guilty" featuring Gyllenhaal as the lead star.

Despite a short sneak peek, the trailer surely made everyone turn on their lights out of fright.

"911, what is the address of your emergency," the agent asks, to which a seemingly frightened girl replies, "I don't know."

A man then interferes and asks the girl to give him the phone. She confirms that someone is with him in the back of a van after being abducted.

The line then gets cut with the text continuously appearing on the screen until it creates an image of Gyllenhaal.

At the end of the video, the words "Listen Carefully" transition and become more noticeable.

Although the trailer only features people's voices, fans immediately praised Gyllenhaal and wished for the remake to be an incredible one.



One fan left a comment on the trailer and said, "There is something so mesmerizing about Jake's voice. His deep voice and dialogues makes his movies great."

"I see Jake Gyllenhaal, I click. Not because of his looks. I don't think he's ever chosen a bad script, at least I haven't seen him not be great. This looks very promising," another wrote.

Meanwhile, most fans also reminisced about how the original Danish movie stirred their curiosity.

The Guilty: Story Behind the Collaboration

The release of the trailer marks the second time Gyllenhaal and Fuqua worked for a collaboration. Previously, they worked together on the 2015 film "Southpaw," where he played the role of Billy "The Great" Hope.

This time, the actor also works as the co-producer of the upcoming film, with Moller as the executive producer.

Meanwhile, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star acts with Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Burr, Edi Patterson, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, and Beau Knapp, among others.

For Gyllenhaal's fans who want to see more of him, he also shares his talent for the upcoming biopic about the making of "The Godfather." He is also set to star with Yahya Abdul-Mateen III in "Ambulance" film by Michael Bay.

