Prince William and Kate Middleton may leave Kensington Palace soon to move to Windsor Castle along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Their official offices are even located in Kensington Palace.

During the summer, they stay at their country home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

However, they may be bidding adieu to their homes, as they permanently move to Windsor because it is a more practical option.

And by moving to Windsor, it only shows that they are preparing to take on more senior roles by being the heart of the British royal family.

According to a source via Express, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are eyeing up a home in the area.

Anmer Hall was previously a good choice for the Cambridge family because Prince William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia, and it was helpful for holidays at Sandringham.

However, it also doesn't work anymore and that now, it's considered far away, especially on their weekend trips.

Windsor is a perfect compromise, per the source.

The Grade II listed house known as Fort Belvedere is currently under construction and is owned by the Crown Estate.

It is just at the southern edge of Windsor Great Park.

Not only will their move to become closer to Queen Elizabeth II, but the move is also good for the couple for several reasons, primarily for Kate.

Windsor is close to Kate's parents, Michael and Carole, and Kate's sister Pippa, who is in Bucklebury, West Berkshire.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews share two kids, so if Kate and Prince William move to Windsor permanently, the two cousins and the Cambridge kids would see each other more often.

The family's potential accommodation in Windsor is very apt for their family of five. But if they did decide to make a move, their kids will have to change schools.

During this point, the royal couple has been dividing their time between London and Norfolk.

Their in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Frogmore Cottage is reportedly not an option, despite being based in the US.

But their cottage hasn't been left empty because Princess Eugenie is reportedly staying there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

It is unknown if the Cambridges will relocate to Windsor as of writing.

