Khloe Kardashian lost the weight, but not the ego, people said.

The reality now looks like someone who made sure she lost the baggage she did not want, and would maintain it this way if she has the chance. However, while people are celebrating her losing weight and looking fit these days, they cannot stand her high and mighty attitude back in 2019, where she essentially forgot herself and made a fatphobic statement. TikTok made sure that moment is immortalized and is now going viral once more.

In the clip, the KUWTK star, 37 revealed that she cannot stand people who say they want or need to lose weight and yet doing things that can compromise their weight loss journey. Some people now think this is being very fatphobic and too boastful, since they can remember the time when she's certainly not at the weight she wanted to be.

'I can't stand people that are like eating a bucket of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, [saying] "I'm so fat!," she said.

"And like, they won't work out, they won't change their diet, they won't drink more water, they won't whatever, but they're complaining, complaining, complaining," she added.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Slammed for Spoiling Daughter Stormi Again For 'Tone Deaf' Surprise

"I'm like well, you're always going to be in this victimized state because you're literally not doing any, you're not being self-aware. You're not even looking at your own reflection, saying, "Okay, what can I do to change things about myself?" It's everybody else's fault," she concluded.

She could be making sense to some who shared the same sentiments, but many did not like how she came off condescending to the plight of people who do are already not happy with their weight and needs to be encouraged, not criticized.

She made the ill comments just two years ago when she participated on the British media personality Jay Shetty's podcast. By now, that should have been forgotten from people's memory, but TikTok made it sure it would not go away any time soon.

It has now caused a massive backlash from fans online, with many posting the clip to TikTok to include their own outraged reactions to her statement. Many said that she's forgetting the fact that not everyone can have her legion of trainers and therapists to help in losing weight.

Khloe Kardashian is really saying this with her whole chest as if she doesn’t have personal trainers and plastic surgeons sculpting her body for her. Throwback to when she used to be the like-able sister. 😬 pic.twitter.com/JENEQc2HrE — xgiacoppox126-Vinnie (@xgiacoppox126) August 26, 2021

On her part though, Khloe Kardashian is making sure that she would not be forced to take back her words - since she's doing everything to maintain her fitness up to today. She reportedly lost 60lbs after giving birth to her daughter True, and has maintained her frame to date.

ALSO READ: Kanye's 'Donda' Album Contains Diss Tracks Against Kim Kardashian? Singer Brands Ex Wife 'Ungrateful'