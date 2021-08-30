Sharon Stone's baby nephew, River, has died after the family rushed him to the emergency room due to an urgent health condition.

On Monday, Stone delivered the heartbreaking news about her nephew and godson's passing. She shared a video tribute on Instagram to honor the short life of River, alongside the caption, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

The video, which now has over 224,000 views, earned heartfelt comments from the family's close friends and her fans.

Sean Hayes wrote, "Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family."

"Sharon, I'm so very sorry for your loss. This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family," Jamie Alexander penned.

River's death came days after Stone asked everyone for prayers after finding him in his crib with total organ failure.

The baby was intubated when they brought him to the hospital and got tubes and wires attached around his body.

Stone is currently in Venice, Italy, when this tragic event occurred. She also did not reveal more details about the baby's condition and what led to the organ failure.

River's Passing Broke Sharon Stone

As a dedicated mother-of-three, Stone surely suffers heartbreak after losing her nephew.

For years, the actress notably flaunted her motherhood and the life with her three kids - Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne, and Roan Joseph.

In 2017, the family caught the internet's attention when her sons gave her the Mother of the Year Award at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs) Mother's Day Luncheon.

According to Quinn, their mother deserves the award since Stone is a "loving, caring, and a great person. Meanwhile, Roan mentioned how the mother gave him the best advice ever, saying that he needs to treat others how he wants to be treated.

She adopted all three kids in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

"Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for," she said. "We have a choice about what we teach our children - we have to stand tall and say yes to love."

