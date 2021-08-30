Kanye West and Irina Shayk reportedly never got into a relationship. Was the whole thing part of an elaborate PR stunt to create more buzz for his "Donda" album?

According to a source now, Kanye West and Irina Shayk's alleged relationship fizzled very, very fast. But then, other reports had it that most of the rumors about Kanye and Kim Kardashian having reconciled in the past few weeks were a PR stunt, after all.

One can only wonder if the whole ruse did not start as early as when the media caught wind of the news that Kanye is dating Irina. Evaluating the whole timeline of Kim's divorce, Kanye dating Irina right on his birthday, Kim publicly declaring her love and support for the singer, Kim suddenly being all hint-y about her reconciliation with Kanye, Kanye shaming her on public occasionally, and now Irina's alleged non-existent role in the singer's life, one cannot help but wonder if the singer planned it all.

In a PR stunt for the ages, Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian recreated their nuptials during his most recent "Donda" listening event this week. They were even spotted holding hands outside the venue. But the album dropped and now the reports are all about Kanye dissing Kim on his music.

All these came after those close to him were insisting everything was going well with his rumored gal pal Irina Shayk.

It was as early as July when Page Six reported that West and Shayk were "cooling off," with a source claiming, "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him." But sources following that report tried to insist that "they are very much still dating," and that "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," adding that "the model was moved to take legal action to set the record straight."

There was no suing that happened, though. After the release of "Donda," which has became quite controversial, sources backtracked and told People, "It was never a serious thing that took off."

Could the whole thing just have been a PR stunt cooked up by Kanye West...and also his ex, Kim Kardashian? They're quite known for creating noise, after all.

