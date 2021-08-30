Amelia Gray Hamlin went on Instagram and blew up her parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, skinny dipping in a hot tub.

The 20-year-old spent her time with her parents on a lake getaway, according to People. However, she caught Lisa and Harry not wearing swimsuits in a tub outside their cabin.

The actress got a bit embarrassed to see her mom and dad revealing so much skin that she trolled her parents on Instagram Story.

The Hamlins' Naked Getaway

Amelia took a photo of the couple from her place with a caption that read, "I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and IDK if I'm traumatized or like if it's cute."

The captured photo showed Amelia's parents resting their arms on the ledge while gazing out in the distance. A few days before the naked reveal, Lisa shared a fully clothed photo with her husband from the hot tub.

"In a rare moment, I got a selfie with the Acrylic Nails Man," she jokingly captioned the photo. This referred to this "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season when she told her co-stars that Harry likes to wear fake nails.



Hamlins On Amelia's Relationship With Scott Disick

Lately, Lisa has been helping Amelia with her connection to Scott Disick. The tv-personality has been vocal about their relationship as they both make her "nervous."

The recent "RHOBH" episode showed how the Rinna Beauty creator called out Amelia's relationship with Disick, describing them as a "what the f--- moment." She even said, "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!"

Harry also left some "feelings" regarding the situation while knowing Disick shared three children with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian. "My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry stated.

He also added, "but, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?"

Amelia has been linked to Scott since last October. After making their relationship Instagram official in February, sources said that the two have been "getting serious" and that they "don't feel the age difference" between them.

