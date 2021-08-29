Former "Real Housewife of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes was recently recorded talking on video about her dying husband, Gregg Leakes.

The video was taken at The Linnethia Lounge, Leakes' business, as she was working and doing rounds. The TV personality received a complaint from one of her patrons who was there celebrating their birthday.

Page Six reported that a group of clients wanted Leakes' attention for a birthday greeting but allegedly ignored by the celebrity.

The birthday celebrant found the interaction rude and called NeNe out for not acknowledging the request. And so, this triggered the business owner to take matters into her own hands and make a statement.

NeNe Speaks Up

Upon hearing the customer's feedback, NeNe took a microphone to address the whole establishment. In contrast, a celebrant's friend took a TikTok video of Leakes explaining the situation to the other patrons.

They posted the clip on Saturday with the caption, "Ne Ne Leakes tries to Read my friend. Who called her rude?" Sources claimed that the 28-year old is going through a sensitive period due to circumstances regarding her personal life.

The starlet started off her speech candidly, "I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and make an announcement, but I want to say this to you."

She then proceeded to say that she wanted "to be at peace" and asked her clients to give her family "a lot of love."

Gregg Leakes Transitioning to Death

In the viral video, NeNe admitted her reason for not greeting her customer with a "happy birthday." "My husband is transitioning to the other side and I'm not in the mood to say, 'Happy Birthday to you," the former reality star shared.

Leakes continued to say, "My husband is at home dying. And I don't want to say 'Happy Birthday,' Okay? Please give us some respect. Give us some love. That's what we're asking you to do."

The business owner mentioned her son a couple of times, stating that both were in pain because of Gregg Leakes' slow transition. The mother confessed to having forced herself and her son to show up at the lounge due to work responsibilities.

NeNe reiterated that they have a business to run, "but my husband is losing his life at this very moment." Gregg and NeNe saved their relationship by getting remarried in 2013 after their divorce in 2011.



Unfortunately, Mr. Leakes had been suffering from stage 3 colon cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, which recently returned last June. The couple's relationship has been public since they decided to air their 2nd wedding on Bravo and participated in "RHOA."

