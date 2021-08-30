Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm, a famous artist and socialite, has died at the age of 41.

Hamm's family confirmed the tragic news to Page Six this week, saying that their daughter succumbed on Saturday.

The statement did not detail Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm's cause of death. However, her family revealed that it might be caused by complications due to Lyme disease.

As quoted by Fox News, Hamm's father, Barry Kieselstein Cord, revealed that the socialite struggled with the autoimmune disease for over a decade.

According to the famed jewelry designer, Lyme disease never leaves a person diagnosed with it. He also referred to it as an "insidious and miserable disease" that took her daughter's life.

"Despite various treatments over the years, it continued to manifest itself in countless ways. Regardless, Elisabeth fought it, and continued on in her many creative endeavors," he went on.

Barry then expressed the family's grief after losing their daughter, who was a proud New Yorker. To honor her life, they reportedly plan to make a memorial park in Hamm's name.

Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm's Life

Before her death, Hamm famously became part of the social scene since 2001. Since she became a socialite, she was regularly called an It Girl and the "Manhattan Minx."

Often, the artist attended events in the city and the Hamptons.

According to her Observer profile, Vanity Fair society editor Kristina Stewart described her fashion career as very promising. The editor noted that Hamm was one of the good ones among the crowd.

READ ALSO: Sharon Stone's Baby Nephew Dead: Cause of Death a Heartbreaking Health Condition

"I think people are going to be interested in what she's wearing, where she's going and with whom for a long time to come," Stewart went on.

Aside from appearing on the social scene, she also shared her life in music and worked as a model and a magazine editorial staff. Her career did not stop there as she often appeared in Harper's Bazaar and American and Italian Vogue.

Her father went on to say that she became the leading inspiration for their company and several fashions and art-related companies across Paris and New York.

Hamm proved her worth as early as she was 17 when he joined Woody Allen's 1997 movie "Deconstructing Harry." She played the role of Annette Arnold at that time.

READ MORE: Matthew Mindler Cause of Death Shocking: Suicide or Murder? Twitter Comment Raises Suspicions