The young Kate Middleton had her rough days before turning into a Duchess during her time back in Marlborough College as she was said to have low confidence.

The "future" Duchess of Cambridge was also recovering during those days after she suffered alleged bullying at Downe House, which was her previous boarding school.

However, after finding herself loving sports, specifically becoming a fierce and very passionate Hockey player, Middleton's sudden turnaround stunned the teachers. Not to miss, even "every boy in the school" also got themselves flustered.

Middleton's Raised To The Roof Confidence

Gemma Williamson, a school friend from Marlborough College, had a chance to get interviewed by Daily Mail. "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence," Williamson described the future Duchess.

The said change was said to have come when Middleton, 16-years-old, returned from her summer break.

After impressing the boys at school while she plays hockey and going cross-country running, Williamson further revealed that she became "an absolute beauty" and "every boy in the school fancied her rotten."

Denise Alford, their former teacher, revealed that Kate achieved her stunning transformation after losing her childhood braces. "Pippa was a tomboy but Kate had lost her braces and looked stunning," she admitted.

"She was apparently top of the 'Fit List' which boys would sometimes pin on the walls." She also added, "Kate's confidence grew."

Young Kate Middleton That Wooed Prince William

After she decided to attend St Andrews University, Kate's self-confidence famously won over Prince William when she wore a see-through dress at a fashion show.

In 2002, the 19-year-old William reportedly spent £200 (almost $300) for a front-row ticket in the said charity fashion where Middleton was featured in.

Kate was seen in the catwalk in a see-through lace dress with her black underwear underneath. The famous dress got sold later on at an auction for £78,000, which is more than $100,000.

Kate has been credited for William's plan on continuing his studies after he struggled to settle and thought about quitting in his first year.



