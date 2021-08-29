Meghan Markle once admitted in interview from the past that she did not know what the national emblem of England was when she got challenged for her British knowledge.

Unlike Kate Middleton, her sister-in-law, who spent most of her adulthood to become a royal, Meghan had a very different journey.

According to Express UK, before Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016, she was a successful actress appearing in a legal drama called "Suits." She even described herself once on her lifestyle blog "The Tig" as a girl from California who "lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach, or a few avocados."

It was also not surprising that Markle "did not know much" about the Prince before meeting him. The Duchess even asked, "Is he nice?" to the mutual friend who set them up, according to their post-engagement interview in 2017.

'Britishness' With Meghan Markle

In a 2016 Dave interview, Meghan, famous for her acting career during those days, was asked quick questions where she got challenged for her British knowledge.

In that resurfaced clip, Meghan also seemed to appear unprepared for her "Britishness" either. The Duchess was asked various questions, including famous British places, Marmite vs. Vegemite, slang, and more.

When she was asked what England's national animal is, the future Duchess of Sussex looked clueless and responded, "Am I supposed to know that?"

She even pointed at someone behind the camera and said, "You don't know that. She doesn't know it either."

When they later revealed the answer to her, Meghan was surprised, "It's a lion. Oh, appropriate!"



No 'Princess Diaries' Moment For Markle

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, Meghan admitted that she had never gone formal training before joining the Royal Family. She said, "There were certain things that you couldn't do."

"Unlike what you see in the movies, there's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. That might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me," Markle explained.



There were also times that she had to search up the national anthem and learn various hymns "late at night" ahead of a televised service because she did not "want to embarrass them."

She also told Oprah that Prince Harry taught her to curtsy just before her first meeting with the Queen. "I learned it very quickly," she said. "I met her and, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy."

