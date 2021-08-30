Megan Fox left an impression once again as she made a recent trip to the grocery store with a bright electric green bodysuit.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old mother and actress posted a set of images on August 31, Monday, with herself running a few errands in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Fox donned matching denim pants and a jacket ensemble. The revealing electric green bodysuit that she wore for her top had a large cutout at the front. She also completed her outfit with a neon green purse and stilettos.

Megan Fox's Grocery Outfit

"This is how I go to Erewhon now. Let's talk about it," the "Transformers" actress captioned the stylish post of her whole look while staring at the camera.

Fans went on several social media platforms and admired the one and only Megan Fox. Many users also appreciated her "godly" features and how they can't believe that she walks around being beautiful every day.

god is a woman and her name is megan fox pic.twitter.com/HSuSdRFxWp — ً (@fratboycevans) August 30, 2021

I can’t believe Megan Fox exists and walks around being that beautiful everyday — HELLOTEFI 🥭 (@hellotefi) August 30, 2021

Megan Fox knows her power pic.twitter.com/pZgoXKu8oG — kelly 🔪ʷᵃˢ ᵇᵒʳⁿ ʷᶦᵗʰ ʰᵒʳⁿˢ (@candybloomxx) August 30, 2021



The photo update was released after Megan is reported to join "The Expendables 4." She will be starring with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and more.

And as written by Deadline, the film will start its production this fall, as director Scott Waugh will lead along with Spenser Cohen for the screenplay.

Megan Fox's Going Through Motherhood

Around July, Fox opened up about how being a mother since her firstborn in 2012 helped shape her into the woman she's become today.

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox said in an interview with Washington Post, adding, "I needed an escape."

Fox admitted that before entering the realm of motherhood, she was "so lost and trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?"

She even mentioned her days during early Hollywood events when headlines often referred to her as a "bombshell" for her looks. Fox even described it as a "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

The mother of three has moved on to flourish a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and recently opened up to fellow mother, Kelly Clarkson, about the "weird pressure" of being a working mom in showbiz.

