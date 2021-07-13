Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen together in Costa Rica, and it seems like the get-together did not go well.

The mother-of-three lived life to the fullest ever since meeting her one-year-long current boyfriend.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the actress shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience she shared with Kelly.

According to Daily Mail, the couple had been in Costa Rica on a "quest for new experiences," which included getting drugged up on Ayahausca tea.

Megan had drunk Ayahuasca three times throughout her stay and confessed to having "went to hell for eternity" during the second night she drank it.

"And just knowing eternity is like torture in itself because there's no beginning, middle, or end. So you have like a real ego death."

The actress also revealed that they vomit a certain amount before joining the other participants.

The "Jeniffer's Body" star described the cult-like vacation as "therapeutic" and considered it a "bonding experience" with Machine Gun Kelly.



Megan Fox Goes on Date With Machine Gun Kelly After Flirting with Model Adriana Lima

Megan Fox wants to date Adriana Lima.

The supermodel recently posted a picture of her and Megan with the caption,"@meganfox, if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up."

To which Megan Fox replied, "But what if I need a girlfriend... can I hit you up for that as well?"

"@meganfox, It's a date see you tonight at Nobu," said Lima to the actress who was actually on a date with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Page Six reported that the couple was in Las Vegas for the opening of Delilah at Wynn Hotel.

Date night included watching the UFC 264 fight all dressed up in Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan Fox "Peaceful" Relationship with EX Brian Austin Green

The former husband and wife had finalized their divorce in November 2020 after trying to salvage their relationship.

The couple had been married for ten years before calling it quits in the latter half of 2019 but still entertained an on-and-off romance before filing for a divorce.

This article by E! said that Green has been showing off his new relationship with "Dancing With the Stars," Sharna Burgess.

"Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a more peaceful co-parenting relationship," said a source close to Megan.

Megan and Brian Austin share three sons- Noah, Bodhi, and Journey who "like spending time with both parents and their significant others." according to the source.

