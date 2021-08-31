Social media influencer and Instagram model Janae Gagnier aka Mercedes Morr is dead. She was just 33. Her cause of death was quite tragic as it is alleged that she was murdered and the suspect has committed suicide.

The suspect is also now identified.

According to the authorities, they found Morr's body in her home at approximately 4.30pm. They also saw the body of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, according to ABC 13. He is believed to have been the one to killed Morr, and then killed himself.

The police added that Morr was strangled. On the other hand, they are saying Accorto died from multiple blunt force trauma with a pointed object. They ruled the whole case as a suspected murder-suicide, for now, as more details are yet to be uncovered. Despite this alleged ruling at present, officers have not given many other details about the model's death. They are yet to discover the real motive for her killing.

READ ALSO: Erika Jayne Still Has Money? RHOBH Star Kept $40-A-Month Luxury Amid Scandal .

No official cause of death has been given for either victim or suspect yet, despite the initial reading of the crime scene.

Rapper Tory Lanez was one of the firsts to confirm the sad news, posting "Rest in peace Queen," on his Instagram story, alongside a photograph of her. Her family and close friends followed suit. Given her huge following, which includes the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, many fans also threw in their own grief and condolences.

"Mercedez I'm so sorry, you did not deserve this at all," one person wrote. "You had your whole life ahead of you."

An investigation of her activities before her alleged murder revealed that she was still active on the platform called OnlyFans.

Outside of modeling on Instagram, which is why she was able to attract so many followers, Morr was also a star on OnlyFans.

With the username, @missmercedesmorr, Morr charged her fans $10/month for her subscriptions. At the time of her death, she already over 19.4k likes.

The platform recently made waves earlier this month after it announced that it will ban explicit content after many user fled the site. Many users were outraged and made the decision to leave, but Morr was not one of them.

Not only did Morr stayed, she was active just hours prior to her death.

Despite being on the same crime scene, which can be assumed to be a crime of passion, investigators do not believe that Gagnier and Accorto knew each other at all.

READ MORE: Scott Disick Disgusted With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker PDA? Ex Younes Bendjima Provides PROOF