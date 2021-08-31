Scott Disick has given her ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her current boyfriend Travis Barker her blessing just a few months after going public with their relationship.

However, the "Flip It Like Disick" star may not be okay with her ex's romance state as he has even gotten reinforcement from Kourt's other ex, Younes Bendjima, as they talk crap about Travis.

Recently, Younes has blasted Scott on social media (via Radar Online) after sharing a screenshot of the alleged direct message he reportedly received, which said, "Yo is this chick ok!????" along with a photo of Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA in Italy.

The 38-year-old reality star seemed to have sent a message to the 28-year-old model, whom the mom-of-three dated from 2016 until 2018, questioning the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's behavior concerning her recent trip with Travis.

Scott also told Younes, "Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

But then Younes responded to Scott in the same screenshot, saying, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy."

He added, "PS: I aint your bro."

Additionally, the screenshot Younes posted caption said, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

The statement seemed to be about Scott stating in the reunion that he wanted to kill anyone linked to Kourtney, specifying, "Well, the last guy. Let's all be honest here."

In another IG post, Younes even talked about the bold message while defaming the dad-of-three's character, which said, "Couldn't miss this one."

"He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Younes' relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended in 2018 after her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott became too challenging to handle.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Italy

The hottest new IT couple enjoyed another date, this time, in Venice, Italy.

The Blink 182 drummer and the TV personality were spotted getting together for lunch before enjoying a gondola ride.

Both shared pics on their respective Instagram pages of them sharing a kiss while on a boat.

Travis captioned his post, "Italy," along with a black heart emoji.

While Kourtney captioned hers with "That's Amore."

Their trip marks Travis Barker's second time to travel by plane after surviving a crash in 2008. In August, his first trip was when he flew to Cabo with Kourtney via Kylie's private jet.

