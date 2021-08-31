Host Elaine Welteroth is confirmed to be quitting CBS' daytime talk show "The Talk" following former coworker Carrier Ann Inaba.

Inaba already decided to leave the network ahead of Welteroth, who had wanted to focus on other opportunities.

"The Talk" is currently looking for a new co-host to replace Elaine in the upcoming new season, which premieres to air on the 13th. The show's executive producers, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews had a parting message for the journalist, Deadline reported.

After wishing "all the best" for their former employee, the duo mentioned the "passion, enthusiasm, and insight" that Welteroth brought to the show.

"[Elaine's] openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated," their combined statement said.

Elaine's Response

The television host had been working on "The Talk" for less than a year, but she still managed to leave an impact to its viewers.



She deemed her time at the network as "an absolute honor," and found the experience of showing her "authentic self" in front of a live national audience "gratifying."

"I came to 'The Talk' to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy," Welteroth said.

The journalist continued her statement with a metaphor saying the "music" in her life has changed, and so it was a time for a different dance routine. Elaine mentioned how she will miss her "talented co-hosts and crew" and thanked the viewers who avidly anticipated her appearance on the show.

"I'm excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon," concludes the host.

Toxic Talk Show?

"The Talk" was recently under scrutiny after consecutive departure of two of their long-term co-hosts so close to each other.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS had announced Elaine Welteroth's leave just two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba. The show currently have another vacant seat after managing to fill Sharon Osbourne's position with their new hire, Jerry O'Connell.

Back in March, Osborne was forced to exit "The Talk" after causing tension between her and co-host Sheryl Underwood on-air.

