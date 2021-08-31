Are the rumors true? Is Kylie Jenner expecting another child with her baby daddy Travis Scott? Even Kris Jenner has no idea!

Everyone wants to find out if the self-made billionaire is pregnant with baby number 2, but her mom has other concerns.

According to this article, Kris seems to be pushing her daughter and Scott to get back together even before Kylie fell pregnant.

Sources close to the Jenners had revealed that the "Momager" wants the rapper to be her son-in-law rather than just Stormi's dad. "She wants to see Kylie in a relationship with Travis and not just be co-parents or friends with benefits," said the source.

Kris Not On Board Kylie's Pregnancy?

This little disagreement between Kylie and her mom caused Kris to be a bit distant from Travis and her. The source informed the publication of Jenner's reaction regarding the pregnancy, "It took Kris a moment to get on board with this second baby."

The mother of four knows her place in her children's lives and is aware that she can't force her daughter to do anything. However, the informant explained that Kris' intentions were good as she "doesn't want to see her daughter get hurt."

"All [Kris] wants for Kylie is to be happy and she's protecting her," but at the end of the day, she knows Kylie's relationship is "not up to her," the same source reiterates,

The reality TV star had always been open about the importance of children remaining "on good terms" with each of their partners.

Kylie's Baby Bump

Although Stormi's mommy hasn't spoken about it directly or confirmed the speculations herself, her besties seem to have a lot to say.

However, this time around, Kylie's friends decided to reveal the news about her baby bump a little early than before.

"She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited," said the source.



People reported that the CEO of Kylie Cosmetic is once again taking her time enjoying her second pregnancy just like she did with Stormi.

The friend continued saying, "Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, She is very busy with Stormi and her brand. She seems to love it all though."

On top of being a mom, the business mogul wanted to give her baby another sibling. "[Kylie] is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private." the close friend shared.

