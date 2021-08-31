Queen Elizabeth II initially refused a demand from Prince Charles where he wanted to follow Princess Diana in Paris to take her body home.

It has been 24 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, passed away from the injuries she sustained in a car crash that happened in the Place de l'Alma tunnel. And during that time, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had already filed their divorce in 1995, two years before the incident.

A close journalist and friend once revealed in a film how the Queen opposed Prince Charles' plan to fly to Paris bringing Diana's body home to the UK through a royal plane.

Her Majesty later on allowed Prince Charles' demands.

Prince Charles' 'Surprising' Move

Based on a Channel 5 documentary, "Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors," Richard Kay, a journalist and Diana's friend had a say with his plans, "This was a surprising and brave move."

In a report by Daily Star, Kay also said, "He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons."

The journalist, later on, told the story of what Charles did during the days, "Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn't allow it."

"Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime," he concluded.

He also stated that the Prince of Wales flew to Paris with Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. The siblings and the royal prince were later on taken to the hospital, Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, where the princess died.

'Devastated' Prince Charles

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler was said to also be there at the hospital, along with some of her closest staff members.

The butler described Prince Charles to be "devastated" adding, "this was a woman he had loved in his own way."

After they spent a short time visiting Diana's body in the hospital, Charles and Diana's sisters emerged as well as Diana's coffin. It was also known that the royal prince himself requested to drape the Royal Standard with an ermine border on the coffin of the late princess.

Her coffin was brought home by a royal plane 16 hours after her death.

Along with Prince Harry, Prince William, their father, and Diana's brother, Charles was behind Diana's coffin on her funeral procession through London.

