Arthur Chatto, Princess Margaret's grandson, is set to become the first royal to be a Marines officer if he passes the 32-week grueling course.

The 22-year-old model and personal trainer has been accepted to the Royal Marines and is currently preparing for the next chapter of his life.

According to The Daily Mail UK, Chatto reportedly went to the Scottish Highlands earlier this month to hike over 20 miles and participate in wild camping in preparation for the commando training.

When he visited the Balmoral, Chatto reportedly shared the good news to his grand-aunt, Queen Elizabeth II.

Per The Sun, Her Majesty is "pleased and proud" of Lady Sarah's son. A source added that Prince Edward, who dropped out of Marines training in 1987, was also supportive of his decision.

In addition, Chatto had already gone straight into this year's officer training and is "very keen and up for it." The source said that the royal would "get a lot further" than Prince Edward did.

Who Is Arthur Chatto?

Per the outlet, Chatto is the son of Lady Sarah, Princess Margaret's only daughter. The royal studied geography at Edinburgh University. He reportedly juggled his academics with working as a personal trainer.

He also studied at Eton College after attending Westminster Cathedral Choir school. He reportedly entered the Combined Cadet Force to learn more about military skills.

Ranked as "the sexiest royal," Chatto previously amassed many fans on his Instagram account @artchatto for posting cheeky photos. However, the page was already deleted.

Aside from being a fitness enthusiast, the royal is also a big fan of Artic diving and mountain climbing.

Prince Harry previously becomes the Captain-General of the royal marines, but his title was stripped after he quit his royal duties.

Prince Edward Dropped Out From The Marines In 1987

In early reports, the Duke of Kent dropped out of the Royal Marines in 1987, just after four months of training. His decision reportedly dismayed the Queen and his siblings, and they all wanted him to stay on.

Prince Philip was assumed to be outraged by the news, but it was not confirmed to the public.

Rumors spread like wildfire at the time, saying that Prince Edward had exchanged harsh words with the Duke of Edinburgh, but royal sources debunked the claims saying Prince Philip was sympathetic and understood his son's decision.

