Scott Disick faces a controversy after his alleged DM was leaked by Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima. More recently, Disick's ex and Amelia Hamlin shared cryptic posts, seemingly reacting to the situation.

Bendjima blasted Disick by sharing their alleged private conversation showing the reality star's offensive remark on Kardashian's current relationship.

As the tension heats up between the two 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars, Disick's baby mama seems to be unbothered and wants to share kindness as she tweeted a bible verse amid the drama. (read the full tweet below)

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

In addition, Disick's current girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the issue by sharing a quote that reads, "Let's be nicer to each other We're all trying our best."

At the time of this writing, Scott Disick has not publicly confirmed whether the alleged DMs were true.

The Drama Between Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima

In previous reports, Disick allegedly expressed disapproval of his ex's relationship with Travis Barker despite giving his ex a "blessing."

He allegedly sent Bendjima a photo of Kardashian and Barker locking lips in Italy. He allegedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????" Disick added, "Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Bendjima, Kardashian's ex, hit back and told Disick that her PDA with Barker doesn't matter to him "as long as she's happy." He added, "PS: I aint your bro." (read the conversation below)

Younes Bendjima shares Scott Disick's DMs criticizing Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with Travis Barker. pic.twitter.com/FjEj0z3Ju8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 31, 2021

Aside from the screenshot, Bendjima wrote a caption that reads, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

The model refers to Disick's public statement about him as he previously told Andy Cohen during the "KUWTK" Reunion that he's not a fan of Kardashian's "last guy."

"The last guy...let's all be honest here, I did try to support-I was still there to try to help her through it." Disick said. (watch the interview below)

Kardashian also agrees that no one was a fan of her ex, "Nobody was happy with the last one." She told Disick.

Scott Disick Lied To Kourtney Kardashian?

According to Yahoo! News, Disick is backtracking from his initial statement during the reality show's reunion. He previously told Kardashian that he approves of her romance with barker.

"I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what... I do give her a blessing to be happy." He said during the sit-down finale.

