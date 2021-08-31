Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly began reconciling with the members of the royal family after months of misunderstandings and feuds.

The author of "Finding Freedom," Omid Scobie, appeared on Good Morning America where he discussed several stories about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Scobie ultimately talked about the "little progress" the couple has been making to fix their relationship with the royal family. He also said that both the couple and the family want to be involved and take accountability for what they did in the rift.

Per the royal author, everything seems to be improving after the Duke and Duchess Sussex started mending the royal rifts. However, he also noted that the reconciliation does not mean they will leave the public eye already.

"[However], some feelings have subsided because time has done its things, so the door is very much open for those conversations to happen at some point," he explained.

Even the royal sources reportedly noticed the progress that is being made between the two parties.

He noted that, even if they wholly fix their connection with The Firm or not, the Sussexes do not have any plans on leaving the Hollywood spotlight to focus on giving their family privacy.

According to Scobie, Prince Harry and Meghan's privacy is not about disappearing or completely hiding from the public. The royal couple aims to have the freedom to choose what to share and what to keep private.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Working Harder

The royal author also touched on the fact that couple is thriving since leaving their royal duties.

Scobie described the couple's current life in the U.S as something they have control in. They also get the chance to build Archewell the way they want to while sharing what is important to them.

With that said, he insisted that the Duke and Duchess might share more stories about royal family members, especially Prince Charles and Prince William.

"Now I think that when and if we hear more of their journey towards healing these family relations and the issues that they've faced, it's going to be from them themselves," he went on.

Scobie's comment came after Queen Elizabeth II launched an inquiry to look into the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle. The Monarch also allegedly plans to make the couple realize that "enough is enough" by lawyering up against them.

