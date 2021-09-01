Amy Winehouse's father, Mitch, is slamming the production company who's currently planning to make a biopic about the late singer, saying they did not reach out to him.

According to TMZ, the singer's dad, the head of her estate, told the outlet that the movie based on her daughter could not move forward as their estate is already planning a biopic, and they own all the rights.

Halcyon Studios reportedly did not ask for permission from Winehouse's estate nor reached out to Universal Records, her record label.

The "Valerie" hitmaker's father says the production house needs to have a go signal from their estate as it controls the singer's image.

The planned biopic is reportedly based on Daphne Barak's 2010 book titled "Saving Amy." The author clarified that the upcoming project is not a biopic but rather a story.

Daphne Barak Says She Has All The Legal Papers

In addition, Barak said that she has all "the releases and legal agreements needed" because she's planning to use all the footage of herself with Amy Winehouse and Bill Gunasti.

She stated that the material she will be using is legally her property to sell.

Despite Bark's claims, the outlet mentioned that Mitch disagrees with the author and said that this kind of situation had already happened in the past when production companies tried to use the late singer for projects.

READ NOW: Kourtney Kardashian, Amelia Hamlin Share Cryptic Posts Amid Scott Disick Leaked DM Drama [FULL STORY]

Will Amy Winehouse's Estate File a Lawsuit?

Mitch told the outlet that his daughter's estate wouldn't file a lawsuit against Halcyon Studios or Daphne Barak, saying, "They can't be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licenses must be granted." (via the outlet mentioned above)

Amy Winehouse's Biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic is based on the life of the late singer. It is set to feature clips from over 40 hours of footage with the singer, never-before-seen photos and notes that Barak obtained during the last three years of Winehouse's life.

David Ellender, Halcyon Studio's CEO, told the outlet that they are looking forward to telling the singer's story "in the most poignant way possible."

In 2011, the late singer died at the age of 27 in London due to alcohol poisoning.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana, Meghan Markle Eerily Similar, But Prince Harry's Mom Had MORE Concrete Hollywood Plans Than Wife