Queen Elizabeth II is expected to hand the perfect olive branch to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles, their relationship with the entire British royal family turned sour.

But now, more than a year after planting their roots in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can expect an invitation to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee because it is part of the family's plan to show they're above the recent drama surrounding their family.

Two royal commentators told Mail+ (via Express) that Her Majesty would be strategic with the entire planning, ensuring that the family looks "as clean as a whistle" during the festivities.

Charlotte Griffiths said about the upcoming Jubilee that the event is so important because she's the first-ever Monarch to make it to 70 years.

"She's 95 and they just have to be in a good place for this Jubilee celebration next year."

She added, "She's very wise to be planning in advance and being strategic about this and just making sure that the Palace and the royals are looking clean as a whistle and ready to be on parade."

Another royal expert, Richard Eden, confirmed, "I do think all the stories about Harry and Meghan not being invited to events for the Platinum Jubilee and that sort of thing, will turn out not to be the case."

He went on to say, "The Palace will try and make an extra effort to try to include them because they will want to keep them on board."

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee will happen next year, from June 2 until June 5.

The four-day event would be a holiday in the UK with celebrations including Trooping the Color, a concert outside Buckingham Palace, and a Jubilee Pageant.

It is also expected that there will be parties across the UK, and royal family members will be engaging in tours throughout the year to honor the Monarch's 70th year as head of the throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bombshell Biography

The Jubilee is not until next year, so the couple's unauthorized biography and its epilogue are expected to be released and drop several more secrets about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their relationship with the British royal family.

One of the claims on "Finding Freedom" includes the royal family being "pleased" that Meghan didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral.

Another claim in the epilogue also claims that the couple was hurt by the palace's response to the racism allegations they opened in the Oprah interview.

