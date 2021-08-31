Prince Harry used to be one of the most members of the British royal family.

He was considered an A-list celebrity, the paparazzi followed him, and everybody wanted to be updated with whatever he's doing.

But since leaving the UK and moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, it seemed like the Brits have also turned their backs on him.

Suddenly, he is mocked, ridiculed and everything he did wasn't enough anymore.

And because of that, he will be using his popularity in the US because, in the UK, he is considered "damaged goods," per a royal historian.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex announced he will be publishing a memoir including his most intimate and heartfelt thoughts and is set to be released in late 2022.

The tentative release will also be in the same year as his grandmother, and the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Dr. Edward Owens suggested that the 36-year-old dad of two fell out of favor with the British public, which is why he'll only be releasing his memoir big in the US, where he currently lives.

He told Express UK, "This is meant to be the Queen's last hoorah, it's very unlikely that there will be an 80th jubilee."

The expert further suggests that the book is written mainly for the American audience, adding, "Harry is hot right now, he's interesting and he's got to make what he can out of that interesting story whilst people are still interested in him."

"In the British public opinion polls, he's really fallen from grace, the British public have very little time for Harry compared to pre the start of 2019."

In Oct 2019, Prince Harry had an approval rating of 71% on YouGov data. But by Jan. 2020, after the announcement that he and his wife were stepping back as senior royals, it immediately sunk to 55%.

Meanwhile, his wife's popularity also fell. The Duchess of Sussex originally had an approval rating of 55%, and then by Jan. 2020, it declined to 38%.

As of writing, there is not much detail on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, but one thing has been revealed - the proceeds of the book sales will be donated to their chosen charity.

The Sussexes created new roles for themselves in the US, including spearheading their own production company.

