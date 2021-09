Peyton Meyer's sex videos got leaked? Or he leaked them themselves? Fans actually are speculating the latter because the timing is suspect. The said scandalous photos and videos went viral in the middle of a new movie starring him, 'He's All That," which makes fans believe that he leaked these to have more exposure. True or not, these speculations make perfect sense.

The "Girl Meets World" star Peyton Meyer shocked fans when his very NSFW photos and videos suddenly went viral. Many said seeing these made feel as if their childhood had been ruined, they technically grew up with the star.

But while at first there are many who felt sorry for the fact that he's a victim of a hacker or someone with ill intention, there is now a growing number who is accusing the actor of "leaking his own sex tape" on TikTok.

An account named TikTok Leak Room allegedly posted explicit content of who fans believe to be the 22-year-old being intimate with his girlfriend, Taela. Taela is not merely the actor's GF though, he's a known singer songwriter too.

When the supposed leak happened, many fans went to the two's individual social media accounts to check reactions or comment about these videos on their latest posts. To their surprise, the two have put up a photo of them simply posing wholesomely, being at ease with each other. Naturally, many took to the pictures' comment section to talk about the supposed scandal.

A commenter wrote: "Yo your sextape be leaked my dude," while another added, "not you getting leaked..."

However, as the comments pile up, one can see there is a growing number of those who surmise that the Disney star may have been the one behind it all.

According to the Sun UK, they believe that this route is the pefect one for the actor to gain some attention, especially since he has a new movie under his name.

A fan alleged: "I swear I think he leaked his own tape cuz there's two other solo videos, and it looked like he recorded it or his gf leaked it.

"Probably for more exposure...," one said.

Another agreed: "thats what I'm saying, because like the movie he just made?? It's a**."

Some then proceeded to Taela's most recent Instagram post, which also shows her posing simply with the television star. She can be seen holding up a photo in a mirror selfie of them together.

One commenter said, "here before commenting gets turned off. Another wrote, "so we all are here..."

Hacked or not, Peyton is certainly now the talk of the town. If he truly wanted exposure, then he surely got it.

