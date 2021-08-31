Things have certain take a turn for the worse for Mike Richards, after being announced that he'll permanently replace Alex Trebek as "Jeopardy!" host. Not only was the offer later recanted, he now lost his position as the executive producer of the show.

He also lost his executive producer position on the show "Wheel of Fortune."

What exactly happened and why does it appear he has lost everything he built just because fans don't want him as "Jeopardy!" host?

Embattled "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards is done - and now has zero links to the show.

Richards could be cursing the fact that he was briefly appointed replacement host for the late Alex Trebek because now things have went downhill quite fast. He even apologized before stepping down from the hosting stint when it became apparent that fans did not favor this decision.

"As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today," he wrote that time.

However, stepping down as a host is not enough. He is now officially disqualified as the EP for both that longtime game show and "Wheel of Fortune." According to reports, this is not just because fans did not like him to be replacing Trebek but probably because of his resurfaced sexist comments.

Providing a statement with The Post, Suzanne Prete, a Sony Pictures Television executive, cited the need to minimize "disruption and internal difficulties" behind the decision to sever ties with Richards. "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened," a portion of the statement read.

Show insiders confirmed Tuesday that Richards was also relieved of his EP duties although they did exactly say why.

He's impossible to forgive for his comments it seems as of the moment.

Even with no official role however, NY Post reported that Richards is expected to remain at the helm behind the scenes - while multiple guest hosts cycled through on-screen.

