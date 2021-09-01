Joe Rogan, a famous comedian and podcast host, reveals he contracted COVID-19 and is currently taking medication meant for animals.

The commentator recently took to his Instagram to post a video saying he's positive for the virus and he needs to push back his "Sacred Clown Tour" to October.

"I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary, I had a headache, and I just felt... just run down." He said. (watch the full video below)

He mentioned that his symptoms got worse throughout the night, then he tested positive the following day.

Following this, Rogan went on to say he's been taking "all kinds of meds," which include Z-Pac, prednisolone, and the ever-controversial ivermectin, which is used to deworm horses.

According to CDC, the Food and Drug Administration has warned the public not to use the drug to treat the virus.

In addition, the National Institutes of Health's COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel said there are no further research and data to recommend the drug for treatment.

Misuse and overdose are the leading adverse effects associated with ivermectin as it is easily accessible at retail pharmacies.

Rogan told his 13 million followers that he's feeling better now, "Here we are on Wednesday and I feel great, I really only had one bad day. Today I feel good, I actually feel pretty f*****g good." (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The podcast host did not reveal whether he's vaccinated or not.

Joe Rogan Previously Made Headlines For Vaccine Remarks

In early reports, Rogan was under fire for his comments saying healthy people should not take the vaccine.

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this." he said during an episode of his Spotify podcast.

The comedian's remarks were not well-received by the public, leading them to label him as selfish.

Anthony Fauci, a renowned infectious disease doctor, also slammed the UFC Commentator when he was a guest on Today Show, saying Rogan is worried about himself. However, he can still get infected if he put himself at risk. (watch his interview above)

