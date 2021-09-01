Gregg Leakes, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes' husband, has died. He was 66.

The publicist of Leakes' family confirmed the heartbreaking news to Variety on Wednesday, saying that he died peacefully after his long battle with cancer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," publicist Ernest Dukes said.

The representative also asked everyone to pray as the bereaved family deal with this difficult and dark time.

Following his passing, people close to the couple sent their heartfelt messages and paid tribute to the late husband.

Andy Cohen, who serves as the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, expressed his heartbreak over the passing of the "wonderful man."

"I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason and commanded great respect among the 'RHOA' team. I am sending love and strength to NeNe Leakes and the entire Leakes family," he wrote.

Meanwhile, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey shared a photo of her with Leakes and acknowledged the memories she shared with him.

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to NeNe Leakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you," she went on.

Gregg Leakes' Death Expected?

Days before Leakes died, his wife opened up about the alarming and heartbreaking update about his health status.

On Saturday, NeNe's video calling out fans who called her rude for failing to greet a patron with a Happy Birthday. According to the "RHOA" alum, her husband was "transitioning to the other side" before warning everyone they did not know what the family was dealing with.

The 53-year-old star explained she could not say Happy Birthday when her husband was at home and dying.

NeNe also shared a photo with the word "Broken" on her Instagram account, alongside praying and broken heart emojis.

Leakes' death came years after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He underwent chemotherapy for six months before the disease went into remission.

In June, things got worse as his cancer came back.

