"Survivor"' alum Parvati Shallow sought and obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband and fellow reality show contestant, John Fincher.

According to Page Six, Shallow, 38 sought to have a temporary restraining order against her husband, and was granted to her. This was just three days after she filed a divorce from the same man, based on the Los Angeles Superior Court records.

There is a hearing set for the case on September 20, after the ex sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order. Based on the supplementary records that Entertainment Tonight was able to obtain, Shallow wanted the court to order to stay at a distance of at least 100 yards from her, her properties, and even their daughter, Ama, 3.

She also wanted the court to order her former spouse to refrain from "harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault" her or contact her "in any way."

The judge approved, so Fincher should now stay at least 100 yards from both his ex and their daughter. As of now, Fincher is not allowed visitation rights for his daughter.

One thing that was not granted by the court that Shallow requested was that Fincher be placed in anger management classes.

Shallow can be described as a "Survivor" veteran. She appeared on the said competition four times, and won the $1 million first prize on "Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites" back in 2008.

Fincher appeared on the show only once, placing 9th on "Survivor: Samoa" in 2009.

The couple got married in July 2017 and welcomed the following year, Ama in July 2018.

Fincher, 37, has not yet reacted to the restraining order against him. He also did not say anything about Shallow's allegations of him hurting her and possibly their kid, which necessitated the order in the first place. All solicitations for a comment have not yet been addressed by the reality star.

While Shallow seems to want him completely out of their lives, Fincher is not yet on that place, if his Instagram is an indication. Photos and posts of his daughter and estranged wife are still featured all over the social media.

The last photo he shared of them as a family together was posted just in February, looking happy having fun in an outdoor hot tub. He even had a jokey caption to go with it, not hinting any marriage trouble. "Everybody just calm down, please," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Shallow opened a little bit to her followers earlier this week, claiming she was "going through a hard time right now."

She has a meditating photo with the caption, "In times of great challenge, I've learned to slow way down and take things moment by moment."

"My priority now is to create a brave, loving & safe space for me and my daughter so that I can show up with calm presence, strength of heart and resilience as we walk through this difficult time," she also said.

