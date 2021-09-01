"The Cold Feet" actor James Nesbitt appeared with a differently shaped eyebrows on his appearance on Tuesday's "The One Show."

Nesbitt revealed that he was secretly living with Alopecia Areata, which impacted his eyebrows and beard growth, according to Daily Mail. His unusual look led viewers to speculate on Twitter why his eyebrows that became his trademark dramatically changed their shape.



The source was also able to confirm that the eyebrows he has were applied by his hair and make-up team in his latest filming role.

Unaffected By Disorder

An insider close to Nesbitt told the outlet that he has no issue regarding his Alopecia. And apparently, the actor has been dealing with it for a while, not affecting him.

"James has never tried to hide it while away from filming," the source also stated. "But when he's in character, it's normal for make-up to be applied on that area where there is now no hair."

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Alopecia Areata is a relatively common condition that is estimated to affect 15 of 10,000 people in the UK. The disease causes hair loss not only in the eyebrows, but also in the scalp, in the face, and other areas of the body.

However, in Nesbitt's case, the condition has only affected his used-to-be bushy eyebrows and small parts of his beard. Despite his disease, the actor has also highly publicized his hair transplants which cost £20,000 ($27,548) each.

More Celebrities With Alopecia Areata

Aside from James Nesbitt, there were also a lot of stars suffering from Alopecia Areata. The list has former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, "Coronation Street" Sean Ward, "How to Get Away With Murder" Viola Davis, "Superman" Christopher Reeves, and supermodel Tyra Banks.

James has been refreshingly open about cosmetic procedures in the past, his hair transplants have even led him to some major TV roles.

Recalling one time in 2017, he said, "I've just had my last one. I went public with it. I was very happy to be open about it. I just thought, 'Come on, somebody is going to say it before I say it.'"

James's career has spanned over three decades. And aside from his appearance as Adam Williams in the ITV series "The Cold Feet," he also became Tommy Murphy in the BBC cop drama "Murphy's War."

